Southold Town ahead of county, state average for vaccination rates, Heat advisory in effect
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look. (The Daily Update podcast returns July 6).
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, June 29.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold Town ahead of average vaccination rates
Photos: Greenport High School Class of 2021 celebrates graduation
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead lags state, county average in vaccination rates
As heat wave hits, Riverhead opens senior center for cooling center
NORTHFORKER
What to do on the North Fork over the Fourth of July weekend
North Fork Dream Home: Pristine equine paradise
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. June 30. with heat index values as high as 97 today. There is a 20% chance of thunderstorms after 2 p.m. The low tonight will be around 71.