Southold Town preserves farmland in Cutchogue, Mattituck-Laurel Library work includes outdoor performance area
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, June 7.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold Town preserves roughly eight acres of farmland in Cutchogue
Mattituck-Laurel Library begins work that includes adding outdoor performance area
Basketball tournament in memory of Matthew Rolle raises $7K for his children’s college fund
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead’s Polish Fair canceled for second straight year
Planning Board votes down site plan for proposed propane storage facility
In new setting, performers take to stage for 2021 Riverhead Idol
NORTHFORKER
One Minute on the North Fork: An afternoon at 67 Steps Beach
So you want to plant a vineyard?
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 62.