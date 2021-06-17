The night Satchel Paige pitched in Riverhead, Dark sky group seeks public outreach funds
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, June 17.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
The night Satchel played in Riverhead; baseball history unearthed here
Dark sky group seeks funds for public outreach initiative
Mattituck-Cutchogue prioritizing mental health and wellness with COVID relief funds
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Historic Yellow Barn at Riverhead Free Library reopens after undergoing repairs
Cops: Teenager slashed in chest, woman charged with assault
Baseball: SWR senior strikes out career-high 16 in playoff win over Bayport
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Here’s what’s happening the weekend of June 19
These pop-ups give a second life to businesses
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 53.