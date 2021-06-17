The night Satchel Paige pitched in Riverhead, Dark sky group seeks public outreach funds

The July 20, 1950 edition of The County Review, one of two papers that became the modern day Riverhead News-Review.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, June 17.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

The night Satchel played in Riverhead; baseball history unearthed here

Dark sky group seeks funds for public outreach initiative

Mattituck-Cutchogue prioritizing mental health and wellness with COVID relief funds

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Historic Yellow Barn at Riverhead Free Library reopens after undergoing repairs

Cops: Teenager slashed in chest, woman charged with assault

Baseball: SWR senior strikes out career-high 16 in playoff win over Bayport

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Here’s what’s happening the weekend of June 19

These pop-ups give a second life to businesses

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 53.