Town could ban parking outside Cedar Beach, Heroic effort followed Tuesday’s boat explosion
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, June 18.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Town could ban parking along roadway outside Cedar Beach
Guest Spot: A heroic effort followed Tuesday’s boat explosion in Greenport
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Another chance for public to weigh in on Town Square proposal through online survey
Historic Flanders building to be demolished
Riverhead residents discuss pros and cons of marijuana as Town Board weighs opt out decision
NORTHFORKER
Shop Local: Gear up for a day at the beach
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of June 18
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.The low tonight will be around 65. There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday, but it will be sunny and temperatures are expected to climb to 87 by Father’s Day on Sunday.