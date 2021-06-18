Town could ban parking outside Cedar Beach, Heroic effort followed Tuesday’s boat explosion

A private security guard at the entrance to Cedar Beach County Park last May. The firm is not returning to the beach this summer. (Grant Parpan)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, June 18.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Town could ban parking along roadway outside Cedar Beach

Guest Spot: A heroic effort followed Tuesday’s boat explosion in Greenport

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Another chance for public to weigh in on Town Square proposal through online survey

Historic Flanders building to be demolished

Riverhead residents discuss pros and cons of marijuana as Town Board weighs opt out decision

NORTHFORKER

Shop Local: Gear up for a day at the beach

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of June 18

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.The low tonight will be around 65. There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday, but it will be sunny and temperatures are expected to climb to 87 by Father’s Day on Sunday.