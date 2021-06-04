Town eyes rezoning of abandoned oyster factory property, Town receives grant for water quality initiative
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, June 4.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Town eyes rezoning of abandoned oyster factory property
Town receives grant to eliminate outfalls, hopes to also find funding for new vacuum truck
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Girls Lacrosse: Blue Waves exhibit Stromski’s fighting spirit
Veterans Wall of Honor, dedicated to Pfc. Garfield Langhorn, unveiled at Riverhead High School
Public hearing on proposed recreational center at EPCAL now set for June 15
Riverhead Blue Masques outdoor movie screening pushed back to Saturday’s rain date
NORTHFORKER
The List: The sweetest strawberry treats
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of June 5
WEATHER
Expect showers today with a high temperature of about 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 61. Sun is in the forecast for the weekend with temperatures in the 80s.