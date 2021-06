The Liturgy of Christian Burial for Virginia M. “Ginger” Jones of Southold will be celebrated at noon Monday, June 28, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, with Father Piotr Narkiewicz officiating. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Ms. Jones died Jan. 18, 2021, at age 89.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.