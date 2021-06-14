Walter “Wally” Kane

Wally Kane died Monday, May 31, 2021, in Albany, N.Y., just shy of his 88th birthday after living with Alzheimer’s for eight years. He was the imp of Teresian House and was adored by his caretakers for his air kisses, hand holding and thank yous all around.

Wally Kane was a big personality in a compact body. He was the pied piper of Port Washington and Mattituck, the spontaneous host for infamous parties, the fisherman who didn’t catch fish, and the funniest guy who never got the punch line out because he was laughing too hard. He was a prolific studio musician in New York City and made all the music for “Sesame Street” for 40 years. In retirement he fly-fished the waters of Long Island’s East End and tied exquisite flies using Big Bird’s yellow feathers.

As “Captain Outrageous,” he fished, clammed and innately navigated the creeks and inlets of Peconic Bay with his family, friends and musician cronies by day and served a killer Beefeater martini with oysters from his stash hanging off his dock in the evening.

Wally is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Elissa; son, David; and grandchildren, Nora, Samuel and Sophia. Messages for the family can be left online at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.

