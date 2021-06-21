William Bruce ‘Billy’ Fuccillo Sr.

William Bruce Fuccillo Sr., “Billy,” 65, passed away peacefully at home in Sarasota, Fla., on June 17, 2021.

Billy was born in Greenport, N.Y., and graduated from Greenport High School as the only All-American football player to come out of Greenport High. He went on to graduate from Syracuse University, where he played tight end from 1974 to 1978.

Billy was the president and CEO of the Fuccillo Automotive Group, the largest privately held automotive retailer in New York State and the largest Kia dealer in the world. His many accolades include selling 2,020 vehicles in one month at Fuccillo Hyundai of Syracuse and 500 vehicles in one day at the Fuccillo AutoMall; Billy holds the record for both Hyundais and Kias sold in one month.

Billy was very charitable and contributed to many different organizations over the years, including domestic violence organizations, Harry Chapin Food Bank, Salvation Army, Assumption Food Pantry and Center for Disability Services, along with countless other causes.

Billy enjoyed golfing, good food and wine, watching all sports — especially football — and was a thoroughbred owner.

Billy is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia (Karaffa) Fuccillo of Skaneateles, N.Y.,; his son, William Bruce Fuccillo Jr. of Miami Beach, Fla.; his parents, Vito and Joan (Bollman) Fuccillo, a sister, Joanie Fuccillo, and brother, Gary Fuccillo, all of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; his nieces, Patricia Pietsch and Catherine Elizabeth Fuccillo; and his beloved pet, Rudy.

A funeral Mass in celebration of Billy’s life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Our Lady of Pompei/St. Peter Church, 301 Ash St., Syracuse, N.Y. Private entombment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery Mausoleum. Family and friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at the Thomas J. Pirro Jr. Funeral Home, 3401 Vickery Road, North Syracuse. Words of comfort may be expressed at tjpfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Billy’s name may be made to Sisters of St. Francis, 960 James St., Syracuse, NY 13203, Assumption Food Pantry, ATTN: Mission Advancement Office; Assumption Church, 812 North Salina St., Syracuse, NY 13208; or Ronald McDonald House, 1100 E. Genesee St., Syracuse, NY 13210.

This is a paid notice.