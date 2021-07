The Fourth of July parade returned to Southold Sunday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

A huge crowd lined Main Street in Southold Sunday for the return of the Southold Village Merchants’ 23rd annual Fourth of July parade.

Local fire departments, Boys Scouts, veterans and more participated in the parade as excited residents waved American flags. There was no parade last year due to the pandemic.

See more photos of Sunday’s parade below by Jeremy Garretson: