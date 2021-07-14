Black swans spotted in Southold, Southold Town could delay multi-million dollar renovation project

The black swans in Corey Creek. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, July 14.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Black swans, native to Australia, spotted in Southold

Southold Town could delay multi-million dollar renovation project

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Police: Drunken bus driver crashed twice transporting scouts from Baiting Hollow camp

Spirit’s Promise to collaborate with Stop the Violence to help people suffering from pandemic

Cops: Teen charged for graffiti incidents in both Southampton

In wild extra inning game, Riverhead Little League 12U all-star team wins District 36 title

NORTHFORKER

Best of the North Fork: See our picks for the area’s best activities

Lilia Perez of RGNY wins prestigious wine award

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 70.