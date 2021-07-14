Black swans spotted in Southold, Southold Town could delay multi-million dollar renovation project
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, July 14.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Black swans, native to Australia, spotted in Southold
Southold Town could delay multi-million dollar renovation project
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Police: Drunken bus driver crashed twice transporting scouts from Baiting Hollow camp
Spirit’s Promise to collaborate with Stop the Violence to help people suffering from pandemic
Cops: Teen charged for graffiti incidents in both Southampton
In wild extra inning game, Riverhead Little League 12U all-star team wins District 36 title
NORTHFORKER
Best of the North Fork: See our picks for the area’s best activities
Lilia Perez of RGNY wins prestigious wine award
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 70.