CDC recommends vaccinated people wear masks in certain situations, Southold Town may pull plug on new Town Hall and Justice Court

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, July 28.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

CDC revises policy to recommend vaccinated people wear masks in certain indoor settings, including schools

Southold Town may pull plug on $32.5 million plan for Town Hall, Justice Court

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Additional public input sought on Town Square during Zoom meeting Aug. 5

Baseball: Micheli’s HR sends Tomcats to third straight championship series

NORTHFORKER

Best of the North Fork: Readers select their favorite places to ‘live and breathe’ here

Anker’s new menu uses the whole fish, nose to tail

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 64.