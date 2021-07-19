Longtime Greenport resident Charles E. Rand of Coram died July 13, 2021. He was 76.

He was born in Brooklyn Sept. 20, 1944, to Charles L. and Alice Rand.

Mr. Rand served in the United States Coast Guard from 1962 to 1968. He later drove trucks with Teamsters Local 282 and was a New York building inspector and a professional firefighter at Republic Airport. In his spare time, he was also a licensed pilot and a member of the Greenport Fire Department.

In addition to his military service, he was a past Chef de Gare in La Societé des Quarante Hommes et Huit Chevaux (40/8), a chaplain of the American Legion and an organizer for its annual nurses’ scholarship.

Family said he will be remembered for his strong character and love for his family and country.

Mr. Rand was predeceased by his wife, Laura (née Davis), and is survived by family members Shaeumus, Lizzie and Tristan.