Cops: Swimmer in distress helped by good Samaritan in Mattituck

Police responded to Mattituck Creek July 11 after reports of a swimmer in distress off Green Buoy 5.

When police arrived they found that a good Samaritan had picked up the swimmer and brought him to safety.

The man told police he had tried to retrieve his son’s soccer ball from the water. He refused medical attention.

• A Southold resident told police July 9 that someone hacked into her Paypal account and used her debit card to purchase clothing, making multiple transactions totaling $1,830.55. The resident contacted Paypal, her money was refunded and the bank canceled her debit card.

• Police investigated a July 6 incident at a Cutchogue address where a resident said a man kicked in his front door demanding to borrow money. The resident later told police the same person called him and said, “I’m going to kill you.” The resident did not want to press charges, according to a report.

• On July 8 a caller told police that a blue and white sailboat was sinking 100 feet off his Greenport West property. The caller said the boat had been there about a year. The marine division was notified.

• Police responded July 6 to Willow Pond Lane, Southold, after a report of an unknown subject attempting to gain access to the address. Investigating officers also observed two damaged vehicles parked along that road.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.