Daily Update: Long Island could see ‘very strong increase’ of flooding
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, July 23.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Experts: Long Island could see ‘very strong increase’ of flooding in two decades
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town officials say extensive input given into review of solar farm in Calverton
New developments raise concern about sufficient water availability
Riverhead Youth Coalition encourages Town Board to think about ways to prevent marijuana use among teens
NORTHFORKER
The Map: Find your perfect picnic spot
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of July 24
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 63.
Sunny skies are in the forecast for Saturday with rain possible on Sunday.