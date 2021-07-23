Daily Update: Long Island could see ‘very strong increase’ of flooding

Water flooding a dock at Jockey Creek in Southold in 2018. (Credit: Steve Wick)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, July 23.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Experts: Long Island could see ‘very strong increase’ of flooding in two decades

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town officials say extensive input given into review of solar farm in Calverton

New developments raise concern about sufficient water availability

Riverhead Youth Coalition encourages Town Board to think about ways to prevent marijuana use among teens

NORTHFORKER

The Map: Find your perfect picnic spot

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of July 24

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 63.

Sunny skies are in the forecast for Saturday with rain possible on Sunday.