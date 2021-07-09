Daily Update: Morning commute to be impacted by effects of tropical storm
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, July 9.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Morning commute to be impacted by heavy rains, wind from Tropical Storm Elsa
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead announces new assistant principal to join high school in August
Town’s Anti-Bias Task Force holds first implicit bias trainings
NORTHFORKER
Best of the North Fork: See our picks for the area’s best drinks
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of July 10