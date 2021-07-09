Daily Update: Morning commute to be impacted by effects of tropical storm

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, July 9.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Morning commute to be impacted by heavy rains, wind from Tropical Storm Elsa

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead announces new assistant principal to join high school in August

Town’s Anti-Bias Task Force holds first implicit bias trainings

NORTHFORKER

Best of the North Fork: See our picks for the area’s best drinks

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of July 10