Governor mandating vaccines for state health care workers, Committee highlights police staffing concerns
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, July 29.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Governor says local governments should ‘seriously consider CDC guidelines’
Southold Town’s police advisory committee highlights staffing concerns
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Security cameras now set for installation at Grangebel Park, officials say
Baseball: No drama for Cardiac Cats as Riverhead falls in Game 1 of HCBL Championship Series
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Here’s what’s happening the weekend of July 30
Rose Hill owner purchases historic Mattituck farm and plans a “spectacular” new vineyard
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is in the forecast for tonight with a low around 66.