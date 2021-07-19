Johanna C. Grim of Southold died peacefully July 18, 2021.

Predeceased by her husband, William, she was the loving mother of Jo Ann Grim, Carol Butler, Richard (Janis), Barbara McCann (John) and Donald (Jeanne); grandmother of 10; and great-grandmother of 11.

Johanna was a faithful volunteer at Cutchogue East Elementary School and the “Book Cottage” at Southold Free Library, where she also worked.

A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated Wednesday, July 21, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold.

Memorial donations may be made to Westhampton East End Hospice.

