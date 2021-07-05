June Tuthill Bassemir of Jamesport, formerly of Centerport, died at home on Saturday, July 3, 2021. She was 95.

June was born June 6, 1926, in Seaford, N.Y., to Helen M. (Widman) and Clifford W. Tuthill. She graduated from Freeport High School.

On Aug. 21, 1948, she married the love of her life, the late John Bassemir, in Massapequa, and together they had four children.

June was a homemaker, an artist, an entrepreneur and a printer. She worked for Crooker Printing for 12 years. She was a volunteer with Hallockville Museum Farm and with Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society. She was a member of the Peconic Ruggers and the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Boston, Mass.

June is survived by her children, Janet B. Gentile (Ron) of Reading, Mass., Diane B. Takao (Hiroshi) of Yokohama, Japan, Rich T. Bassemir of Austin, Texas, and Doug T. Bassemir (Maria) of Aquebogue; 10 grandchildren, Derek Bassemir, Dex Bassemir, Matt Takao, Casey Bassemir, Tim Takao (Cristina), Gabriella Miriano, Andrew Takao, David Bassemir, Gina Bassemir and Rebecca Bassemir; and great-grandchild Daisy Olivia Takao.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, July 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services will also take place.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

This is a paid notice.