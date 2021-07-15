Local ‘Voice’ winner hard at work in studio, Sidewalks planned for Bay Avenue

Carter Rubin at work in the Westchester studio where’s creating his new music. His first single since ‘The Voice’ is expected to be released in the fall. (Courtesy photo)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, July 15.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

After winning ‘The Voice,’ Carter Rubin shifts to studio work with first single set to be released in fall

Southold Town seeks grant funding to install sidewalks along Bay Avenue in Mattituck

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Letter: Bus incident could have been stopped through drunk driving prevention technology

NORTHFORKER

A new “clam shack” opens in Greenport selling freshly caught fish and chef-made takeout

Podcast: Here’s what’s happening the weekend of July 17

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 72.