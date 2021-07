Martha Sledzieski of Greenport died July 4, 2021. She was 99.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, July 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, July 9, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cut­ch­ogue, with Father Ryszard Ficek officiating.

Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cut­ch­ogue.