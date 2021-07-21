Nancy Gail Sprenkle

Nancy Gail (Benko) Sprenkle passed away July 10, 2021, at Clovis (Calif.) Community Medical Center on the celebration of the 33rd anniversary of her wedding to her beloved sweetheart, Donny. She was 72 years old.

She was born at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport Sept. 8, 1948, to Joseph and Marie Benko.

Nancy graduated from Greenport High School in 1966 and then attended C.W. Post/Long Island University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree. Her first job was as a registered nurse in Manhattan.

Making her way by motorcycle to California to continue her nursing career, Nancy landed in Fresno, Calif. After a courtship of several years, Nancy and Don got married in Lake Tahoe and settled in Clovis.

Nancy’s nursing career spanned over 45 years. She worked at Leon S. Peters Rehabilitation Center and became the director of case management at San Joaquin Valley Rehabilitation Hospital in Fresno.

Nancy had a compassionate, kind and loving heart. She was the most fun grandma and aunt. She always made each of her loved ones feel special. She loved to travel and went on many family cruises and excursions to the Caribbean and throughout California.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Don Sprenkle; her two granddaughters, Breann Picone (Nick) and Cami King (Jeff); her great-granddaughter, Temperance; and her sisters Mary Anne Klipp, Josephine Geehreng (Bob) and Dianne Benko. She was predeceased by her sister Linda Webb (Bob).

The family will receive visitors Monday, July 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, with a firematic service at 7:30. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.

