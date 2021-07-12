Photos: A milestone moment for World’s Longest Sunfish Race

The race Saturday featured a huge turnout for the 50th edition. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Nearly 80 boats participated in the 50th annual World’s Longest Sunfish Race, Around Shelter Island Saturday.

Skipper Chris Williams aboard the boat “Exit 63” finished in first in the counterclockwise circumnavigation of Shelter Island. Williams is a member of Brant Beach & Cooper River Yacht Clubs. Bobby Boger was second and Joe Condon of Southold Yacht Club was third.

The race was called at Bug Light as wind died down enough to end the competition.

See all the results here.

See photos of the race below:

(Photos by Jeremy Garretson)