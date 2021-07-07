Quannacut joins national study on opioid treatment, Southold launches Park Passport program
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, July 7.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
New approach to opioid treatment as Quannacut joins national study
Recreation department formally launches Park Passport program
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Arson squad investigating ‘suspicious’ vehicle fire overnight in Riverhead
Detectives investigating burglary at Calverton deli
Paving projects at town parking lots scheduled to begin Wednesday
NORTHFORKER
Hidden North Fork: This New Suffolk shop is a literal happy place
Vine Street Café on Shelter Island is the place to go for food like mom would make
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 69. There’s a slight chance of rain this evening.