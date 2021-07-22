Real Estate Transfers: July 22, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated May 29-June 4, 2021.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• D’Aprile, T & D, to Neumaier, Paul, 184 Phillips Ln (600-45-2-3.1), (R), $790,000

• Kruczkowska, B, to Rich, Mercy, 242 Trout Brook Ln (600-85-2-96.1), (R), $525,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Wulforst Acq by Referee to Baiting Hollow Development, 2578 Sound Ave &1 8.002-032 (600-40-2-18.1), (V), $3,500,000

• Balzano, J & T, to Kankel, Jason, 213 Southfield Rd (600-61-3-14), (R), $540,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Dickerson, R & E, to Moltz, David, 1600 Alvahs Ln (1000-102-4-8.1), (R), $906,000

• Fratianni, C, to Uttaro, William, 2440 Harbor Ln (1000-103-1-29), (R), $820,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Fisher, A & M, & Denario, J, to Fisher Organization LLC, 74 Priscilla Ave (900-120-3-38.1), (V), $50,000

• McDevitt, R & D, to Gutierrez, Adrian, 116 Temple Ave (900-123-1-27), (R), $325,000

• Peconic Associates Co to Pine 25 LLC, 25 Pine St (900-139-2-63), (R), $295,000

• Macnamara Jr & Liakou to Ortiz, Daniela, 12 Glen Ave (900-148-4-22.1), (R), $470,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Baisch, M, to Dunne Living Trust, 1425 Gull Pond Ln (1000-35-4-11), (R), $1,800,000

• Brittman & Sanfillippo to Waldron RP Trust, 325 Tarpon Dr (1000-53-5-4), (R), $780,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Van Ryswyk, F, to Martilotta, Evan, 780 Legion Ave (1000-142-2-13.1), (R), $385,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Matson, A, & Dreher,P, to McElroy, Patrick, 2295 Jackson St (1000-117-9-20), (R), $1,040,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Tsarnas,S, & Hines Heirs to Sonnenfeld, Kenneth, 965 Greenway West (1000-15-1-27), (R), $765,000

• Pafitis, A, to Geka LLC, 125 Lands End Rd (1000-15-9-1.14), (R), $975,000

• Tommasini, A, to Little Corner LLC, 420 Old Farm Rd (1000-25-5-8), (V), $550,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Lekich, A & J, to Karlin, Wade, 44 Longview Dr (600-14-2-9), (R), $375,000

• Schwartz, P & S to Allen Irrevoc FamilyTrust, Harold & Catherine, 63 Tyler Dr (600-64-1-6.54), (R), $615,000

• Donovan&Kenney Trust to Schaub, Alice, 3405 Amen Corner (600-64.2-1-41), (R), $390,000

• Densieski, A by Exr to Gatica Perez, Candido, 408 Middle Rd (600-84-1-3), (R), $535,000

• Underwood, R&P Trusts to Kuhlmann, James, 830 Roanoke Ave (600-126-2-20), (R), $315,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Hevia, J & M, to Ringel, Matias, 4 Crescent Way (700-1-1-84), (R), $1,390,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Mulder, J & A, to Tatti, Christopher, 675 Lake Dr & lot 5-017 (1000-59-5-18), (R), $800,000

• Lazio Jr, E, to Carballal, Matthew, 450 Bay Haven Ln (1000-88-4-23), (R), $790,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Tartaglia, T Trust to Kitz, Michael, 36 Tide Court (600-50-1-22), (R), $563,450

• Heitz, E, & Reitman, N, to Khan, Afzal, 14 Benjamin St (600-74-1-37.1), (R), $495,000

• US Bank National As to Andersen, Glen, 48 Roberts Path (600-115-1-2.20), (R), $464,500

• Canterbury Drive Group to Gamel, Gamel, 37 Canterbury Dr (600-115-1-10.82), (R), $686,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)