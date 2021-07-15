Real Estate Transfers: July 15, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated May 22-28, 2021.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Seale, M, to Bloom, Jenny, 130 Oak Dr (600-38-3-23), (R), $278,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Cosentino, A & J, to Contreras, Mario, 5 Southfield Rd (600-79-1-15.7), (R), $695,000

• Kromhout, M, to Carmody, Mike, 2410 & 2402 River Rd (600-137-2-6), (R), $775,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Howard, E & R & E Trust to Campbell, Jeffrey, Central Ave (1000-6-3-9.4), (R), $1,850,000

• Howard, R, to Campbell, Jeffrey, Central Ave (1000-6-4-6), (V), $550,000

• Edwards, L, to Murphy, Joseph, Mansion House Dr (1000-6-6-15), (R), $500,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Levitsky, M, to Vartholomeos, Anthony, 75400 Route 25 (1000-48-1-48.3), (R), $340,000

• Dinizio Jr, J, to Van Eysden, Inga, 223 Sixth St (1001-7-1-4), (R), $751,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Martilotta, E, to Hirsch, Giacarlo, 340 North Dr (1000-106-6-30), (R), $675,000

• Kruse, M Trust to Vingerray LLC, 3327 Grand Ave (1000-107-1-10.3), (V), $760,000

• Zaloom III, C & M, to Keyser, Kevin, 1356 Grand Ave (1000-107-3-11.5), (R), $999,000

• Drake Jr, R & M, to Fournaris, Nicholas, 65 Freeman Ave (1000-139-3-35), (R), $485,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• 507 Sweezy Ave LLC to CAT Associates LLC, 507 Sweezy Ave (600-123-2-34), (R), $255,000

• Notaro, S & A, to Raniello, Philip, 648 Roanoke Ave (600-126-4-2), (R), $405,000

• Alicea, B, to Lodato, Neda, 321 Northville Tpke (600-126-4-56), (R), $200,000

• Heller, R & R, to Rivera, Donaldo, 868 E Main St (600-127-6-10), (R), $400,000

• Pirrera & Tarlentino RE to HREA Riverhead Holdings, 50 E Main St (600-128-6-63.2), (C), $500,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• ZV Shelter LLC to Bootsie SI LLC, 85 Shore Rd & lot 019.002 (700-13-1-18), (R), $2,750,000

• Pagliaro, J, to O’Sullivan, Michael, 36 Carlton Rd (700-13-2-14.1), (V), $575,000

• Hommert, A & S, to DeCamp, Justin, 56 West Neck Rd (700-14-1-36), (R), $3,100,000

• Pitt Miller, J & A.B., to Harms, Brenda, 13 A Westmoreland Dr (700-18-1-35.2), (R), $3,260,000

• Grabelsky, G & A, to Joseph, Rowan, 6 Sandpiper Rd (700-23-1-45), (R), $1,100,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• DeLuca, G, to Hendrick, Robert, 435 Albacore Dr (1000-57-1-20), (R), $995,000

• Beck, L & C, to Cardi, Jennifer, 160 Sunnyside Rd (1000-63-1-7), (R), $535,000

• Mazzaferro, K, to 1350 Hortons Lane LLC, 1350 Hortons Ln (1000-63-1-12.3), (V), $350,000

• McCarty, R Trust to Armine-Klein, Cynthia, 2555 Youngs Ave, #8C (1000-63.2-1-18), (C), $515,000

• Hutson, JM, & Giambalvo to Plitas, George, 1395 Sleepy Hollow Ln (1000-78-1-10.20), (R), $1,540,000

• Gavales, T & P, by Executor to Meta, Frank, 155 Goldin Ln (1000-135-2-16), (R), $330,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Brayer III, W & D, to Ramos, William, 29 Holly Berry Ct (600-114-1-39.29), (R), $680,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)