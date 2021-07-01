Robert J. Jones of Southold died June 27, 2021. He was 74.

Robert was born on Nov. 2, 1946, in Jamaica, Queens, N.Y., to Margaret (Loecher) and William J. Jones. He graduated from Walt Whitman High School in Huntington. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and served from 1964 to 1967. He attained the rank of EN3 and received the National Defense Service Medal. After his service, he went on to become a multi-tradesman working in construction and maintenance.

Predeceased by his brother, William, Robert is survived by his daughters, Jacqueline Jones of Huntington Station and Michele Sasso (Joey) of Huntington Station; grandchildren Joseph Sasso, Frankie Sasso and Jaxon Roman; and nieces Kelly Chiusano, Karen Shaikh and Carolyn Julien.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating. Interment with U.S. Navy honors will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

