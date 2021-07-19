Lifelong Orient resident Roscoe Charles King died peacefully at home July 12, 2021, at the age of 100.

He was born in Orient Nov. 2, 1920, to Eva May Tuthill and Seward Brown King.

He graduated from Greenport High School and married Elizabeth Belle Tucker in Southold on Dec. 31, 1943.

Roscoe spent his early years farming on his uncle Ed King’s Orient farm. After observing his fine operating skills, Uncle Ed suggested he begin an excavating business. Roscoe did so, working first with Frank Bondarchuk, then with Bill Schriever and eventually with the Southold Town highway department. During his excavating days, Roscoe helped to prepare many local residential developments, including Harbor Lights, Grandview, Hillcrest and Orient-by-the Sea, and was part of the original dredging for the Orient-by-the-Sea marina.

He was a 75-year member of the Orient Fire Department and a member of Orient Rod & Gun Club. He applied to join the Air Force at one time, but could not serve due to colorblindness.

Roscoe enjoyed reminiscing about Orient history with friends and family, who said “his fine memory was a treasure to us all.” He also enjoyed his recently acquired remote-controlled bulldozer, excavator and dump truck, and perfected their use in his large indoor sandbox.

Predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth, in 2000; an infant daughter in 1960; and his sisters Marion Ketcham and Jean Rogers, Roscoe is survived by his sons, Charles Tucker King (Joanne Droskoski), Payton Tuthill King and Robert Brown King (Andrea Van Tuyl); 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Friday, July 30, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. Private interment will be at Orient Central Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice or Orient Fire Department.

