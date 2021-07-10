Southold Blotter: Mattituck F.D. responds to deck fire on Fourth of July

Mattituck Fire Department personnel responded to a house on Summit Avenue July 4 after reports of a fire on the house deck. First responders found a portion of the front deck of the residence was smoldering. The homeowner told police the fire resulted from “an accident with a sparkler-type firework,” according to a report. Firefighters extinguished the fire and no further action was taken.

• On June 29 Southold police assisted federal law enforcement with the NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force in executing an arrest warrant on Second Street in Greerport.

• A Greenport woman who was driving with a juvenile was arrested for driving while intoxicated on July 4, according to reports.

Joy Parsons, 58, was stopped after leaving a Moores Lane address in Greenport. She reportedly failed a roadside sobriety test at the scene and was arrested. Police escorted her to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital where she consented to a blood test. A police report did not indicate the result of the test.

• A caller told police July 2 that a street bike was causing a disturbance while eastbound on Sound Avenue in Mattituck. An officer responded and located the street bike, which was traveling east at a high rate of speed on Route 48 near Westhphalia Road.

The biker fled when an officer attempted a traffic stop, going through a steady red light at Route 48 and Peconic Lane and continuing eastbound at a high rate of speed, police said. Police did not continue the pursuit for the safety of other motorists as well as the bike operator, according to a report.

• A Cutchogue man was arrested June 29 for DWI after a caller reported a vehicle heading westbound on Route 48 that was unable to maintain its lane of travel, according to a report.

Noah Schwartz, 44, was found to be intoxicated and arrested, police said.

Police stopped his vehicle as he traveled north on Duck Pond Road. An officer observed his vehicle leaving its lane of travel into the opposite lane several times, according to a report.

• Rudy Elias of Laurel, 41, was arrested on numerous charges following a motor vehicle crash in Cutchogue June 20. Mr. Elias was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and DWI with a prior conviction in the past 10 years. He also faces charges for circumventing an ignition interlock device and refusal to take a breath test.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.