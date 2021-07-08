Southold DEC ramp is expected to be fully operational sometime later this summer
The new waterway access site to the Peconic Bay on Old Main Road in Southold is expected to be fully operational this summer, according to a spokesperson from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The DEC is currently in the final phase of construction on the 3.2-acre waterfront property, formerly home to the Old Barge restaurant. The state purchased the site, which had a fair market value of about $2 million, in 2012 from the Reiter family of Mattituck to provide “public fishing and recreational boating access to the Peconic Bay.” Construction began in 2018.
The Old Barge, now demolished, was a World War II ammunition barge converted to a restaurant. It closed in 2009, after operating for about 61 years.
The land was acquired with a combination of funds from the state, a grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and a donation from the Reiter family.
The property, called the Hashamomuck Marine Waterway Access Site, will become the DEC’s first waterway access to the Peconic Bay. It’s expected to include a public boat ramp, wash down station, canoe and kayak launch, an accessible pathway and a 37-vehicle parking lot for 31 trailers and six cars. Amenities will be available to the general public, according to the DEC spokesperson.