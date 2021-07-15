Southold Town seeks grant funding to install sidewalks along Bay Avenue in Mattituck

The area around Bay Avenue Park. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

Southold Town has approved a New York consolidated funding application to reconstruct more than 3,000 feet of sidewalk along Bay Avenue in Mattituck, making it ADA compliant and providing a pedestrian connection to the waterfront.

Town engineer Michael Collins said at a Town Board work session Tuesday that the $425,000 project is likely beyond the town’s “in-house ability.” The town’s match would come to $106,250 and the grant would cover the remaining $318,750.

The sidewalk would provide access to Bay Avenue Park and Veterans Memorial Park, as well as Mattituck Plaza. If the town wins the grant, the proposed project would start in 2022, with completion set for 2023.

Town Supervisor Scott Russell warned organizers to factor in the busy road and heavily used waterfront when planning the project.

“The very reason you want to focus on it is also the very reason that you’re going to create some issues, if you’re talking about construction during the summertime,” he said.

The town won’t know if it’s won the grant until March 2022.

“We still have to account for contracting time with the state,” Mr. Collins said. “It’s not like the grant’s going to come through in March and you can start working.”

Mr. Collins is also applying for grant funding to help cover the cost of a new vacuum truck for the town.