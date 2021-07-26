Southold Yacht Club hosts over 170 junior sailors for regatta

Action from the the C420 division Friday in the two-day Carol Smith Regatta, hosted by the Southold Yacht Club. (Courtesy photo)

Over 170 junior sailors competed in the two-day Carol Smith Regatta, regarded as the most popular regatta in the Peconic Gardiners Junior Sailing Association Championship series, last week at Southold Yacht Club.

Anders Siewert (Shelter Island Yacht Club), Everett Lehnert (Old Cove Yacht Club) and Ella Giordano (Orient Yacht Club) took home Optimist honors last Thursday. On Friday, Joanna Anderson (Southold Yacht Club) and Jonas Im (Southold) won the Sunfish singles and Sunfish doubles divisions; John Spicer (Southold), Will Stork (Southampton Yacht Club) and James Bergstrom (Shelter Island) won the Laser 4.7, Radial and Full Rig divisions; and Julian Dahiya (Old Cove) won the C420 division.