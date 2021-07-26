Team effort to rescue black swans in Southold, Greenport man swings knife at police officer
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, July 26.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Team effort to rescue black swans from Goose Creek in Southold
Greenport man ‘violently’ swings knife at Southold police officer
Village Hall Notes: Residents again protest mini-railroad location, grant awarded for sidewalks
New garden center set to open in Aquebogue this fall
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Rally held Sunday in support of roadside signs on Flanders Road
Riverhead Business Improvement District Management Association seeks downtown home
NORTHFORKER
The Menhaden, a 16-room boutique hotel in Greenport, has sold
One Minute on the North Fork: An afternoon on the Shelter Island Ferry
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 70.