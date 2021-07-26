Team effort to rescue black swans in Southold, Greenport man swings knife at police officer

One of the black swan that was rescued Thursday in Southold. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, July 26.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Team effort to rescue black swans from Goose Creek in Southold

Greenport man ‘violently’ swings knife at Southold police officer

Village Hall Notes: Residents again protest mini-railroad location, grant awarded for sidewalks

New garden center set to open in Aquebogue this fall

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Rally held Sunday in support of roadside signs on Flanders Road

Riverhead Business Improvement District Management Association seeks downtown home

NORTHFORKER

The Menhaden, a 16-room boutique hotel in Greenport, has sold

One Minute on the North Fork: An afternoon on the Shelter Island Ferry

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 70.