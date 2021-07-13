TikTok fuels new surge in teen reading habits, Local students win Teeny Awards
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, July 13.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
TikTok fuels new surge in teen reading habits
North Fork students take home Teeny Awards
Mattituck man races to first Modified victory at Riverhead Raceway
Cops: No injuries as truck overturns in crash
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead removing trees to add parking spaces downtown
Crash shuts portion of Main Road in Aquebogue
Police seek public’s help to locate 13-year-old girl
NORTHFORKER
With added attractions, including craft beer, Bakewicz Farms puts down roots in Wading River
North Fork Dream Home: Entertain with ease in this Riverhead compound
WEATHER
Expect cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers today and a high temperature of about 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 65.