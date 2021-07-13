TikTok fuels new surge in teen reading habits, Local students win Teeny Awards

Cait Jacobs of Mattituck saw her followers surge on TikTok at the start of the pandemic. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, July 13.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

TikTok fuels new surge in teen reading habits

North Fork students take home Teeny Awards

Mattituck man races to first Modified victory at Riverhead Raceway

Cops: No injuries as truck overturns in crash

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead removing trees to add parking spaces downtown

Crash shuts portion of Main Road in Aquebogue

Police seek public’s help to locate 13-year-old girl

NORTHFORKER

With added attractions, including craft beer, Bakewicz Farms puts down roots in Wading River

North Fork Dream Home: Entertain with ease in this Riverhead compound

WEATHER

Expect cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers today and a high temperature of about 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 65.