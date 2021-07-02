Vincent R. Wieczorek

Former New Suffolk resident Vincent R. Wieczorek, 85, died peacefully surrounded by family Friday, June 25, 2021, at The Randolph Hospice House in Asheboro, N.C.

He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., at Samaritan Hospital on Feb. 9, 1936. Vincent was the son of Michael and Jane (Figler) Wieczorek. In 1954 he graduated from Mineola High School and lived in Huntington, Long Island. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean war as a “Tin Can Sailor” on the USS Dashiell from 1954 to 1958 and then in U.S. Naval Reserves through 1962. He was a graduate of the RCA Institute of New York with honors. In 1962, he married his beautiful bride, Eleanor McKenna, in Manhattan. They moved to New Suffolk, where he and Eleanor raised their four children.

He spent many hours fishing and cruising on Peconic Bay and Long Island Sound. Vincent was a jack-of-all-trades and could fix anything. He joined the Cutchogue Fire Department in 1964 and served as chief from 1977 to 1978 and as a commissioner from 1982 to 1985. Vincent and his family owned the New Suffolk Shipyard from 1962 to 1973. He then worked in sales for Motorola Corp. and later for the Southold Town building department. In 1993, he and his wife, Eleanor, moved to New Bern, N.C. In 2002 they relocated to Asheboro, N.C., to be near family. He was a member of St. Joseph’s R.C. Church.

Vincent was predeceased his parents; his brother, Paul; and an infant son. He is survived by his wife of 59 years; his children, Vincent Wieczorek, Patrice Wieczorek, Douglas Wieczorek and Kara Demarest and her husband, Jeff; and grandchildren, Douglas and David Wieczorek and McKenna Demarest.

A memorial service will be held on Long Island at a later date in the fall. Memorial donations may be made in Vincent’s memory to Cutchogue Fire Department.

“Fair winds and following seas” to our beloved husband, father and Grandpa.

