Virginia P. Grattan of Greenport died July 15, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

The family will receive friends Monday, July 19, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, July 20, at 10 a.m. at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, with Father Robert Hayden officiating. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Agnes R.C. Church or Peconic Bay Medical Center.