Barbara B. Christianson of Mattituck died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. She was 78.

Barbara was born Jan. 25, 1943, in Lake Worth, Fla., to Mabel (Fulton) and George H. Boutwell. After high school, she attended Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth, where she attained her associate degree.

On Oct. 26, 1963, Barbara married the love of her life, Daniel Theodore Christianson, in Lake Worth and together they had two children.

Barbara was a member of PEO Sisterhood and the Coast Guard Auxiliary, Division 18. She was also a certified boating safety instructor for the Coast Guard and New York State. Prior to moving to Mattituck 22 years ago, Barbara also lived in Pittsburgh, Pa., for 30 years, from 1969 to 1999. She worked as human resources director for the Auditor General and Treasurer of the State of Pennsylvania for 10 years.

Predeceased by her husband, Daniel, in May of this year, Barbara is survived by her children, Sandra Durante (Leo) of Garden City, N.Y., and Corrin Lehman (Dave) of Royersford, Pa.; grandchildren Anthony Carl Durante, Leo Daniel Durante, Christian Giancarlo Durante and Jessica Katherine Lehman; and her sister, Sandra B. Dilger.

A private family graveside service was held at Calverton National Cemetery, where Barbara was laid to rest with her husband, Daniel.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

