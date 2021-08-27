Barbara Jane Heilshorn McElroy

Former Southold, N.Y., resident Barbara Jane Heilshorn McElroy of Atkinson, N.H., passed away Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. She was 85.

Barbara was born Aug. 3, 1936, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of George H. Heilshorn Sr. and Antoinette (Beckmann) Heilshorn. Her family moved to Amityville, N.Y., where she attended St. Martin School and Amityville High Schoool. She graduated from Adelphi University where she was an Eastern Collegiate Tennis finalist in 1956 and captain of the women’s basketball team.

Barbara married Eugene D. McElroy in 1958 living in West Islip, N.Y. and moving to their permanent home in Southold, in 1972.

Barbara, predeceased by her husband Eugene in 1985, is survived by her four children, Mary Terry (Kevin), AnneMarie Bartley, George McElroy and Gerard McElroy (Sharon); her grandchildren, Rachel and Kevin Terry, Catherine, Stephen, Julia, John and David McElroy, and Cameron Bartley; and her great-granddaughters Isabel, Giovanna, Brianna and Soleil.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased also by her parents, her brother, George Sr. and her sister-in-law, Joyce Stromberg.

Barbara was a devout Catholic who above all loved God and her family. She loved to play tennis & watch the Grand Slams up until she passed, garden and bird watch. She loved seeing God reflected in the beauty of Mother Nature.

Barbara was a lifelong member of the Miraculous Medal Association and St. Patrick’s parish while living in Southold.

A private funeral mass and burial at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church and Cemetery was held Aug. 21.

The family asks that any donations that you would like make go to Barbara’s favorite charities: www.mercyships.org and Catholic Near East Welfare Association: www.cnewa.org.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold assisted the family.

This is a paid notice.