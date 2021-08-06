Blotter: ID theft reported in Mattituck

A Mattituck woman told police last Thursday that an unknown person opened a Chase checking account and debit card using her personal information and Social Security number. Investigation is continuing.

• Last Thursday, police investigated the apparent theft of two stop signs on North Bayview Road in Southold. The town highway department was told to replace the signs immediately.

• Police and the Southold Fire Department responded to a report last Wednesday of a “fully engulfed” lawn mower at a residence on Main Bayview Road in Southold. The riding mover was the property of the Peconic Land Trust. The operator of the mower said he suffered no injuries and refused medical attention.

• Police responded July 26 to a residence on Albacore Drive in Greenport to investigate a possible wetland violation. The responding officer found “trees being cut in the wetlands without first obtaining a Trustee permit” and issued a summons. All work was stopped.

• Police investigated a criminal mischief complaint on First Street in Greenport on July 26. A homeowner said the driver’s side window of his vehicle was broken. Police said there were no surveillance cameras in the area.

• Last Thursday, police responded to a Ludlam Place residence in Greenport to investigate a report of a male breaking vehicle windows. “Upon arrival the suspect had fled on foot,” the report states. A suspect was identified by witnesses and charges will be prepared.

• A Newport, R.I., woman told police July 26 that she lost three rings on a beach off Route 48 in Greenport. She listed them as an engagement ring and two white gold wedding rings. She told police “she was in the water and the rings came off.” They weren’t found, a report states.

• A Mattituck woman told police Sunday that she was a victim of identity theft. She told police she bought tickets for a concert in New York City and sent the person she spoke with $50 via a bank app. The receiver of the funds asked the woman for a picture of her U.S. passport and her Social Security card. The woman complied. She then received a text message stating that an account had been opened in her name. The woman stopped the account from being opened. Investigation is continuing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.