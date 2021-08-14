Blotter: K9 officer used to track down kids who banged on front door and ran

The Southold Town police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

A Cutchogue homeowner told police Aug. 5 that “multiple subjects” were banging on her door. The homeowner told police that a group of three youths banged on her door and ran off in an unknown direction. An officer deployed a police dog, which picked up the trail of the youths through a farm field and to a foot path leading to the back door of a residence on Duck Pond Road. The homeowner in that house told police that no youths lived in that residence. Additional canvassing of the area produced no results.

• Last Friday, Southold Town Justice Court asked police to take Christopher Zuhoski, 59, of Greenport into custody after he had been sentenced by Justice Eileen Powers. Police placed Mr. Zuhoski in custody and transported him to headquarters for processing and transport to the Suffolk County correctional facility in Riverhead. No additional information was available.

• A Mattituck man told police Aug. 2 that an unknown person used his identity to file for New York State unemployment benefits. The man told police he did not experience any financial loss.

• On Aug. 2, the East Marion Fire Department responded to a home on Long Way to investigate a report of a gas smell coming from outside the residence. No leaks were found.

• Police broke up a group of people camping on the beach near Breakwater Road in Mattituck Sunday. Police advised the group there is no camping allowed and told them to pack up their tents and leave.

• A Cutchogue woman told police Friday that her Medicare information may have been stolen. She said she received two calls from a woman stating she was from Medicare and wanted to send her a new card. The woman confirmed her card was valid and contacted Medicare directly and was told the woman who called her was not from Medicare.

• A Greenport man told police Aug. 3 that he received a bill from Raymour and Flanigan for $824.94 using a TD Bank card. The Greenport man told police he does not have that card and did not make that purchase. The man was told to fill out an online complaint with the Federal Trade Commission.

• A Southold woman told police Saturday that a Southold man she has an order of protection against followed her when she was driving and “ran his vehicle into hers and drove away.” A town detective was notified and responded and “charges are being prepared.” No other information was available.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.