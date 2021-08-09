Caleb Isaac Smith, born May 31, 1996, died on Aug. 3, 2021. Caleb was a fierce and passionate person for all of his 25 years. His love of his family, his girlfriend, Atiyeh, and her family and his dogs Appa and Mishi mark his recent years. Our loss is felt deeply by all.

Caleb was passionate about human rights and social justice. Caleb is most easily thought of as a protector — of an injured bird, stray cat and friend in need, always at the ready for others. Caleb and his brother, Jacob, spent time at the Standing Rock Dakota Access Pipeline protests supporting the Water Protectors. Caleb volunteered for several months for the ultimately successful effort — and adopted his closest pal Appa while he was there. He was a compassionate and gregarious friend to many, available as needed to laugh, cry or run off on a last-minute adventure. He was a favorite among children that he babysat for over the years. His contagious smile could fill a room, and his intense passion could, at times, empty one!

A graduate of Mattituck High School class of 2014, Caleb was known for his musical ability, having been an unlikely but lovable lead in “Once Upon a Mattress” and other musicals, and a soloist on guitar at commencement and many other performances.

Caleb loved anime and film, music and gaming, and he had an insatiable curiosity about the world. During the pandemic, he returned home to be with his entire family, and the blessing of being together was his and their greatest joy. Caleb had a boundless love of his siblings and best friends, Jacob and Rebekah.

A skilled audio engineer and podcast producer, his recent acceptance as an industrial member of United Scenic Artists, Local 829 brought him great joy and he will be missed by his team in his recent work at Endeavor Content. He had the joy of working there with his sweet and loving girlfriend, Atiyeh Hess of Brooklyn and Los Angeles.

Caleb is survived by his parents, Ron and Anne Smith; his brother, Jacob; and his sister, Rebekah (of Mattituck); his extended family; and his girlfriend, Ati. He brought joy to all. He was easy to love. The family is holding a private service with a future celebration of life to be planned with family and friends. The community outreach and support of all is greatly appreciated.

The family will hold a private service on Saturday, Aug. 14. The family will receive visits for Shiva on Sunday and Monday, Aug. 15 and 16, from 2 to 5 p.m. at their home in Mattituck.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: Indigenous Environmental Network (ienearth.org) and Lakota People’s Law Project (lakotalaw.org).

