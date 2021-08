Mattituck resident Carole Donlin died Aug. 4, 2021, at age 79.

A gathering in her memory will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at Cutchogue New Suffolk Library. A memorial service and concert will begin at 11:30. An outdoor reception will start at 12:45 p.m. The funeral procession from the library to Orient Central Cemetery will begin at 1:30.