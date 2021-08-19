DA: Two drug dealers arrested in connection with East End fatal overdoses

Lavain Creighton, 51, is escorted into Southold Town Justice Court on Thursday morning.

A 51-year-old Greenport man was the first suspect arraigned Thursday morning in connection with several fatal overdose deaths in Southold Town and Shelter Island last week.

Lavain Creighton was charged with six felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. He was remanded without bail by Justice Daniel Ross.

Mr. Creighton, who has two prior felony drug convictions, was arrested Wednesday at 6:20 p.m. at his Front Street apartment.

A second man, who prosecutors say supplied Creighton with the drugs, is being indicted in Suffolk County District Court in Central Islip this morning. His identity has not yet been released.

Prosecutors on Thursday spoke of Mr. Creighton’s long history of arrests for selling drugs in and around Greenport, including an incident in which he sold to an undercover officer last November. Previous arrests include an East End Drug Task Force raid in 2013 and a 2015 incident in which children were in his home at the time of his arrest, leading to a child endangerment charge, according to reports at the time.

Five overdose deaths were reported in Southold Town last week with one more on Shelter Island, with police saying they believed the incidents were related and involved a “bad batch” of fentanyl-laced cocaine. The victims, five men and one woman, ranged in age from 25 to 40.

Prosecutors said cell phone records tie Mr. Creighton to the dead, including 40-year-old Swainson Brown of Shelter Island.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini is scheduled to hold a press conference in relation to the arrests at 1 p.m. today.

This is a developing story that will continue to be updated throughout the day.