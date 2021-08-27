Daily Update: Officials call for renewed effort to aid ‘forgotten’ essential workers, heat advisory in effect

Low pay has been cited as one reason for a shortage of direct support professionals. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, August 27:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Petition condemns First Street house project in New Suffolk as ‘too big’

Town Board considers organizing community roundtable discussions on substance abuse

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Officials call for renewed efforts to aid ‘forgotten’ essential workers

Town Board prepares to make outdoor dining in downtown Riverhead permanent

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of August 28

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 68. A heat advisory is effect until 8 p.m. and an air quality alert is en effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.