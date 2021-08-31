Daily Update: Remnants of powerful storm to bring heavy rain Wednesday, farm owner arrested

A flash food watch begins Wednesday. (Credit: NWS)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, August 31:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Heavy rain expected to hit area starting Wednesday as remnants of Ida move north

Mattituck Park District heads back to drawing board after voters reject budget

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Farm owner drove tractor into tent to ‘intimidate’ partygoers who declined to leave at midnight

NORTHFORKER

Southold General, a café and market, opens with an impressive foodie team behind it

North Fork Dream Home: Sprawling Nantucket-style estate “The Esplanade,” on Bayview Peninsula

WEATHER

Expect a partly sunny day with a high near 84., according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 69.