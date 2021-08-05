Debate over Greenport mini-railroad continues, Mitchell Park offers dose of normalcy
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Debate over Greenport mini-railroad continues as Rotary, residents argue over proposed location
Mitchell Park offers dose of normalcy this summer with return of Dances, Shakespeare
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Town to bring back Zoom for public hearings
Track and Field: Wehr an all-American at National Junior Olympic Championships
Arianna McMorris serves as ‘supervisor for a day’ in Riverhead
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Here’s what’s happening the weekend of Aug. 6
All the places to buy roadside oysters on the North Fork, Shelter Island
Inside the Artists’ Studio: Louise Crandell, East Marion
WEATHER
Expect rain early today with a high temperature of about 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 63.