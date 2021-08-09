Elaine C. Midulla of Southold, formerly of Hauppauge, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at her home in Southold. She was 60 years old.

Elaine was born March 5, 1961, in Flushing, N.Y., to Theresa (Stauridis) and Frank Midulla.

Elaine graduated from Hauppauge High School in Hauppauge, N.Y. She then studied at Marist College, where she earned a bachelor’s degree. She then worked as a social worker at Suffolk TASC in Hauppauge for 20 years.

Predeceased by her loving father, Frank Midulla, she is survived by her mother, Theresa Midulla; her son, Michael Sellick; two brothers, Peter Midulla and Dean Midulla; and her aunt and uncle, Richard and Sandra Midulla.

The family received visitors Aug. 6 at DeFriest Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Aug. 7 at Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in Mattituck, with Father Andrew Cadieux officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to American Lung Association at lung.org.

