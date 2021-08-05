Elaine Midulla of Southold died Aug. 4, 2021, at her home. She was 60.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Aug. 6, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in Mattituck, with Father Andrew Cadieux officiating.

The family requests that masks be worn while visiting the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to American Lung Association at lung.org.