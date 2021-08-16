Fausto Rafael Herrera Campos of Southold died suddenly at home Aug. 11, 2021. He was 25.

The family will receive visitors at New Jerusalem Church (La Iglesia Nueva Jerusalem) in Riverhead Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 7 to 9 p.m., during which funeral services will also be held. Pastor Roberto Salcedo will officiate.

Interment will take place at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at Riverhead Cemetery. The funeral procession will leave the church at 9 a.m.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.