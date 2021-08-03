Governor says mask mandate needs to come from local governments, Town denies event applications for Mattituck restaurant

Gov. Andrew Cuomo provides COVID-19 update Monday. (Credit: Office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, August 3.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Governor urges local governments to follow CDC guidance on masks, but no mandate coming from state

Southold Town denies event applications for Mattituck restaurant

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Iconic Big Duck in Flanders turns 90

Riverhead Raceway: Delaney goes from wedding to victory lane

NORTHFORKER

Inside the Artists’ Studio: Rainer Gross, Cutchogue

North Fork Dream Home: Bright and airy bayfront beach cottage

North Fork TV Festival returns Wednesday with an emphasis on storytelling

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature of about 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 63.