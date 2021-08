Harold Reebel of Southold died at home on Aug. 26, 2021. He was 100 years old.

The family will receive friends on Monday, Aug. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where funeral services will be held at 7 p.m.

Interment will be private at Flushing Cemetery in Flushing.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Southold Town Police Department or Southold Town Fire Department would be appreciated.